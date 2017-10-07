10 Houseplants That Will Actually Help You Sleep

There's nothing better than a great night's sleep. Whether you sleep well or you're constantly in pursuit of that elusive good night's sleep, we're all looking for ways to wake up feeling more refreshed and well-rested. While having a great sheet set and being active helps, some people don't realize that the air-purifying and calming qualities of certain greenery can actually have a significant impact on how you sleep. With the cleaner air, increased oxygen levels, and aromatic scents of these 10 plants in your bedroom, you can say hello to a solid slumber night after night.