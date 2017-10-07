 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Small Space Living
16 Clever Designer Solutions to the Most Common Small-Space Conundrums
Disney
11 Adorable Halloween Decorating Ideas You Should Steal From Disney ASAP
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Houseplants That Will Actually Help You Sleep

There's nothing better than a great night's sleep. Whether you sleep well or you're constantly in pursuit of that elusive good night's sleep, we're all looking for ways to wake up feeling more refreshed and well-rested. While having a great sheet set and being active helps, some people don't realize that the air-purifying and calming qualities of certain greenery can actually have a significant impact on how you sleep. With the cleaner air, increased oxygen levels, and aromatic scents of these 10 plants in your bedroom, you can say hello to a solid slumber night after night.

Snake Plant
Rosemary
Gerbera Daisy
Lavender
Jasmine
Pothos
English Ivy
Spider Plant
Aloe Vera
Peace Lily
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
PlantsWellness
Women's Health
What's a Castor Oil Pack and Why Is It Good For You?
by Heather Dale
Fun Things to Do by Yourself in Cold Weather
Wellness
20 Fun Things to Do Alone in Cold Weather
by Nicole Yi
Best Things About Halloween
Wellness
No Bones About It, Halloween Is the Best Holiday — Let's Break It Down
by Macy Cate Williams
The Right Way to Do Things
Wellness
40 Things You've Been Doing Wrong All Your Life
by Emily Co
Small Quote Tattoos
Tattoos
These 37 Small Quote Tattoos Will Help You Follow BIG Dreams
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds