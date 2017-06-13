 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
24 Fun and Fascinating Facts About Rehab Addict's Nicole Curtis
Small Space Living
9 Surprising Truths No One Tells You About Moving Into a Tiny Home
Small Space Living
This Small-Space Laundry Room Is Full of Genius Ideas
Affordable Decor
Ikea Teases Huge News For Online Shoppers (and Amazon Prime Holders)!
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 25  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
24 Fun and Fascinating Facts About Rehab Addict's Nicole Curtis

Fans across the nation can't get enough of Nicole, host and star of HGTV's Rehab Addict, whose passion for saving old homes in Detroit and Minneapolis, MN, is at the heart of her renovation show. Nicole's engaging personality also comes across on social media, where she clearly has a sense of humor (ahem: did you see her pregnancy announcement?).

If you're a fan of HGTV, DIY, and Rehab Addict and you want to know more about Nicole and her work, we've done the research! Read through to find out 24 fun, fascinating facts about the rehabber at the heart of the action.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Rehab AddictNicole CurtisHGTV
Join The Conversation
HGTV
14 Rehab Addict-Inspired Nurseries Nicole Curtis Would Love
by Kimberly Chun
Nicole Curtis's Best Historic Home Transformations
nicole curtis
Nicole Curtis's Best Historic Home Transformations
by hgtv
Fixer Upper Decorating Inspiration
Decor Inspiration
22 Farm-tastic Decorating Ideas Inspired by HGTV Host Joanna Gaines
by Angela Elias
Nicole Curtis's New Book Better Than New
HGTV
HGTV's Nicole Curtis Shares 5 Fascinating Facts About Her New Book With Us
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Where Is Nicole Curtis?
HGTV
Nicole Curtis Gives a Candid Update on Where She's Been
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds