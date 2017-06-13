24 Fun and Fascinating Facts About Rehab Addict's Nicole Curtis

Fans across the nation can't get enough of Nicole, host and star of HGTV's Rehab Addict, whose passion for saving old homes in Detroit and Minneapolis, MN, is at the heart of her renovation show. Nicole's engaging personality also comes across on social media, where she clearly has a sense of humor (ahem: did you see her pregnancy announcement?).

If you're a fan of HGTV, DIY, and Rehab Addict and you want to know more about Nicole and her work, we've done the research! Read through to find out 24 fun, fascinating facts about the rehabber at the heart of the action.