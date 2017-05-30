9 Things the Most Relaxing Bedrooms Always Have

Having a quiet, soothing bedroom entirely devoted to relaxing has helped me manage stress in ways a gym membership, occasional spa splurge, or that generous pour of after-work wine haven't. Don't get me wrong – I still re-visit all of those vices, but feeling excited to spend waking hours in a room that's equivalent to a sensory hug is a game changer. You don't even need a huge makeover budget to make an impact – the nine things the most relaxing bedrooms always seem to have are available at all sorts of prices. If you're feeling burned out on life, do yourself a favor and incorporate this chill-inducing checklist to your bedroom.