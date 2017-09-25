Your Favorite Seasonal Decor This Year Might Be From . . . Trader Joe's?

We've already had a Trader Joe's trip planned to stock up on the brand's glorious assortment of pumpkin-flavored snacks, but now there's an entirely new reason to make a Fall visit to the grocery chain: affordable seasonal decor. Savvy TJ's shoppers have reported new additions to the store's floral department, the most exciting of which are colorful, skull-shaped planters. We've been excited about skull-shaped succulent gardens for a while now, so this affordable option is a huge score just in time for Dia de los Muertos.

The ceramic skulls range between $4 and $5 depending on which succulent or air plant is housed inside, which is a major steal just in time for Dia de los Muertos observers to begin decorating their altars. Based on these photos of the planters from real Trader Joe's shoppers, it's high time to head over to TJ's and step up our plant-based decor game.