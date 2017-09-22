 Skip Nav
You'll Never Carve a Jack-O'-Lantern Again After Seeing These Chic Succulent Pumpkins

Carving spooky jack-o'-lanterns is fun and all, but sometimes whittling away to perfect your pumpkin's wicked, toothy smile is a tad exhausting. If carved pumpkins are a little too basic for your taste and you want a more elevated way to decorate your front porch this Halloween, I have just the DIY you've been dreaming of: succulent-filled pumpkins! I'm, admittedly, a tad (OK, extremely) obsessed with succulents, and these Fall-inspired arrangements just might be my new favorite way to style the trendy plant (Yes, even more than those charming succulent birdcages).

Making these Instagram-worthy succulent pumpkins is as easy as Cool Whip-topped pecan pie. Simply cut a hole in the top of your gourd, scoop out the seeds, fill it with some potting soil, plant a few varied succulents, and voila — the picturesque Fall decoration of your dreams is done! And if you're feeling extra fancy, you can even paint your pumpkin a different color like white or gold. Ready to roll up your sleeves and get down to DIY business? Below is a handful of inspiring examples to get your creative juices flowing.

