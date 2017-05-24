This Adorable Video Proves Tarek El Moussa Puts His Kids Before Any Divorce Drama

#Dad abuse lol!! I just #love this kid sooo much.. I tell her every day she's my best friend❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #DadLife A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on May 24, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Since he filed for divorce from Christina in February, Tarek El Moussa's Instagram feed has been stirring up a lot of controversy, but his latest post is a reminder about what matters most: the kids. Tarek recently shared a sweet video with his 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, hanging out in bed for some reading and a LOT of tickling.

"#Dad abuse lol!! I just #love this kid sooo much.. I tell her every day she's my best friend," he captioned the video above. We know there's no bond like the one between a father and his daughter, but the fact that Tarek and Taylor look SO much alike makes this even more adorable.



After a slew of questionable Instagram posts from the Flip or Flop cohost, Tarek's endearing post is a sigh of relief for any fan. Between the now-deleted "joke" about last year's gun incident and then a suspicious photo at an Anaheim Ducks hockey game following rumors that Christina was dating one of the players, one could think Tarek was being spiteful, but this video makes his priorities very clear — the kids come first.