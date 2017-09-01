 Skip Nav
Give Your Home a Fall Makeover For Less Than $100

While some may associate Labor Day with long, leisurely weekends spent grilling and hanging by the pool, we have an entirely different agenda in mind: shopping! We've had our eye on key pieces from Target's Threshold and Nate Berkus collections that look super high end, despite the low price tags. With the store's Labor Day sale in full swing, there's a bounty of beautiful home goods under $100 — including furniture! Plus, with free shipping on all orders over $35, there's no reason to hesitate. If you've been considering a Fall refresh for your home, this is your weekend to shop.

Cream Pom Dot Throw Pillow
$20
Buy Now
Blue Oversized Chambray Denim Throw Pillow
$22
Buy Now
Cream Pom Dot Throw Pillow ($20)
Etched Ceramic Bowl ($5, originally $7)
Metal Wall Art ($21, originally $30)
Live Edge Accent Table Brown ($63, originally $70)
Black/White Tassel Throw Blanket ($25)
Quatrefoil Decorative Wall Mirror ($40)
Square Fringe Pillow ($17, originally $25)
Scandinavian Geometry Framed Art Print ($20)
Accent Rug Grey Tufted Diamond ($15)
Globe Glass Terrarium Container ($19, originally $20)
Wall Hanging Wood and Black Metal ($20)
Sweater Knit Blanket ($38-$58, originally $40-$61)
Darley 5 Shelf Leaning Bookcase ($72, originally $80)
Extra Large Round Wire Decorative Storage Bin ($25)
Brown Faux Leather Oblong Throw Pillow ($25)
Tripod Floor Lamp ($76, originally $80)
Real Wood Floating Shelf ($27)
Diamond Dot Vase ($21, originally $30)
Live Edge Wood Sculpture on Tall Stand ($23, originally $25)
Cream/Gold Geometric Throw Pillow ($19, originally $25)
Color Block Throw Pillow ($20)
Round Decorative Wall Mirror Wood Barrel Frame ($40)
Blue Oversized Chambray Denim Throw Pillow ($22, originally $30)
Decorative Horn Bowl ($15)
