13 Must-Have Home Decorations for Any Unicorn Fanatic

We are officially dubbing 2017 the year of the unicorn, and this magical trend seems to only be getting hotter and hotter. For starters, who could forget all that was the Starbuck's unicorn frappucino? We certainly can't. And not to mention the rise of unicorn highlighters, a look destined to prevail well into the Summer and Fall. So if this trend can be applied to both our drinks and to our hairstyles, we might as well incorporate it into our homes too, right! So, for all you unicorn fanatics out there, read on for 13 must-have home accessories that pay homage to your most favorite mystical creature.