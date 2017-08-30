9 Ingenious Uses For Lavender Around The House

Uses For Lavender at Home
Aside from its intoxicating fragrance, lavender is one of nature's most powerful remedies for anxiety, fatigue, depression, and more, and it's surprisingly versatile. Picking up a bottle of pure lavender essential oil and a bouquet of dried lavender are the essential building blocks to creating everything from the perfect home freshener to a chemical-free cleaning solution. In fact, you'll be shocked how far a 1-ounce bottle will go! If you're sensitive to synthetic scents or chemical-filled cleaning products, incorporating lavender essential oil and flower buds will make a huge difference. This list of easy DIYs will convince you to keep a steady supply of lavender in your home!
