6 Awesomely Affordable Decor Shops That Aren't Ikea


You just got the keys to your new apartment and are desperate to make it feel like home, but you'll need to stretch your decorating budget wisely. If the local midcentury antique shop and pricier home chains are out of your reach, don't get discouraged. While we fully embrace a good Ikea hack, there are plenty of other options for snagging stylish and affordable decor — besides, who has time to assemble all that furniture? Aside from hitting up local flea markets and scouring suburban thrift stores, these six shopping destinations are gold mines for unearthing cheap design finds.

  • Wayfair: When I'm hunting for a deal on splurge items like rugs, statement lighting, or furniture, it's hard to beat the prices at Wayfair. Case in point: the price of this huge area rug that retails for half as much as similar options at competitor stores. Aside from having a ton of options from a variety of brands, I also like that I can skim through product reviews to boost my chances for choosing a piece I'll be happy with. If you spend more than $49, you have the added bonus of free shipping, a perk that definitely helps when you're shopping online.
  • Homegoods/T.J. Maxx: Homegoods is the design equivalent to a candy store with a constant influx of new inventory to wade through. You can find everything from beautiful, large-scale art prints to high-quality cookware and luxe bedding at superaccessible prices. While TJ Maxx offers additional categories like fashion, they usually maintain a pretty impressive home inventory. I recently scored a set of kitchen stools I had been lusting after for a price that was almost half of what I'd seen them listed for at other stores. Many people don't realize that T.J. Maxx also has an ecommerce site, so you don't have to be near a store to take advantage of its deals!
  • Target: Every few months, I like to scan Target's Threshold and Nate Berkus collections for on-trend pieces that only look expensive. I'm constantly amazed by the quality and elevated style. Check out my favorite pieces from Target's new Spring collection — you'd swear they were designer.
  • H&M Home: While this isn't the place to buy big-ticket items like furniture or rugs, you can uncover smaller treasures like tabletop pieces (hello hand-painted stoneware plate!) and textiles (I have this knit throw at home and adore it).
  • Urban Outfitters: For boho finds that look pricey, Urban Outfitters never disappoints. The room decor and bed linens are especially on point.
  • Craigslist: OK, so this isn't a decor shop, but it is a fantastic resource for digging up well-made vintage finds at too-good-to-pass prices! These clever Craigslist shopping tips will help you know how to find the very best stuff. Casegoods like tables, cabinets, chests, or desks, are the perfect pieces to buy here.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Adrian Busse
Affordable DecorDecor ShoppingApartments
