The 1 Major Way Michelle Obama Changed the White House's Design Style

Michelle Obama's revamp of the White House's Old Family Dining Room from outdated traditional to cool contemporary left many impressed with the former first lady's personal interior style. The Obama family has since moved on from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and into a gorgeous $5.2 million mansion in DC. We, however, are still trying to get past our awe at her ability to create such a dramatic transformation without changing any major furniture pieces — she didn't even reupholster the chairs!

The Old Family Dining Room makeover proves you can make a huge design impact without making major or expensive changes.

Below, we break down the five steps to achieving a White House-level makeover in your own home.

