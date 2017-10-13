 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Fall
You Won't Believe These 7 Cozy Pajama Sets Are All From Amazon and Under $25
Pier 1 Imports
No Doubt, Pier 1 Imports Has the Coolest Halloween Decor of 2017 — See Our 21 Favorites
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
World Market Thanksgiving Decor That Will Make Your Feast Unforgettable

It's easy to get wrapped up in the spooky Halloween spirit or to jump ahead to the highly anticipated Christmas season — but there's an important holiday in the middle: Thanksgiving. And decorating for this holiday is almost entirely about creating a beautiful tabletop. Doing so is super easy — and budget-friendly — when you shop our World Market Thanksgiving picks. Check them out ahead.

Related
Do These 8 DIYs Now to Have Your Home Pinterest-Ready by Thanksgiving
Set of 20 Beverage Napkins ($5)
White and Orange Pumpkin Ceramic Pie Dish Set ($30 for two)
Turkey Bottle Outfit ($8)
Be Thankful Banner ($9)
Set of 4 Embroidered Maple Leaf Napkins ($16)
Set of 12 Turkey Place Cards ($5)
Parchment Paper Fall Leaves ($15)
Set of 2 Turkey Napkin Rings ($5)
Mr. Turkey Table Runner ($25)
Set of 20 Nerdy Turkey Guest Napkins ($5)
Set of 4 Matte White Ceramic Pumpkins ($20)
Set of 4 Gold Hammered Chargers ($52)
Turkey Serving Platter ($25)
Set of 20 Beverage Napkins ($5)
Set of 2 Stone Speckled Gold Leaf Plates ($16)
Set of 4 Linen Napkins With Copper Trim ($24)
Set of 6 Acrylic Tumblers ($15)
Feather Velvet Placemat ($13)
Set of 6 Nutmeg Brown Buffet Napkins ($10)
Earthenware Gravy Boat ($10)
Set of 6 Turkey Melamine Dinner Plates ($15)
Autumn Leaves Tablecloth ($35)
Set of 4 Wood Bark Coasters ($15)
DIY Paper Nerdy Turkey Decor Kit ($10)
Set of 10 Be Thankful Place Cards ($8)
White Oversized Turkey Platter ($50)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Thanksgiving DecorCost Plus World MarketThanksgiving
Cost Plus World Market
Holy Sh*t, a Twix Spread Exists, and You'll Want to Put It on Everything!
by Erin Cullum
Twix Spread Review
Food Reviews
Twix Spread Is the Best Damn Thing I Have Tasted All Year
by Erin Cullum
Best Foods Sold at Cost Plus World Market
Cost Plus World Market
20 Awesome Foods You Don't Know You Can Get at Cost Plus World Market
by Anna Monette Roberts
Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Fast and Easy
by Sara Cagle
Ultimate Friendsgiving Tablescape
Pier 1 Imports
How to Create the Ultimate Friendsgiving Tablescape
by Tyler Atwood paid for by Pier 1 Imports
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds