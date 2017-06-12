 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
39 Times Alessandra Ambrosio's Airport Style Had That Model-Off-Duty Look
Summer
The Sweetest Passion Fruit Recipes That Taste Like Summer
Adriana Lima
23 Times We Almost Didn't Recognize Adriana Lima
Selena Gomez
27 of Selena Gomez's Sexiest Instagram Selfies
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 40  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
39 Times Alessandra Ambrosio's Airport Style Had That Model-Off-Duty Look

It's only natural that being the queen of boho chic street style, Alessandra Ambrosio will also reign supreme in the travel style category. As a jet-setting supermodel, the Brazilian beauty is constantly on the go, and she has definetely picked up a few useful tricks when it comes to dressing for the plane: Rule #1: Comfort is of utmost importance. Rule #2: Unless traveling to a tropical location, carry a jacket with you. Rule #3: Hats are never to be ruined in suitcases. Scroll ahead for even more airport outfit inspiration from Alessandra. Once you're done, check out some of her sweetest family moments.

Related
Take a Look Back at Alessandra Ambrosio's Sexiest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Outfits

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity Street StyleTravel StyleAlessandra AmbrosioStreet StyleModelsCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Rihanna's Most Memorable Outfits
Rihanna
19 Times Rihanna Said, "F*ck the Fashion Rules," and Wore What She Wanted
by Marina Liao
Celebrities Going Braless
Celebrity Style
14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time
by Sarah Wasilak
Kids of Immigrants Clothing Brand
Street Style
The Immigrant-Led Clothing Brand You've Been Seeing All Over Instagram
by Kelsey Garcia
How to Pack Jewelry For Vacation
Fashion Instagrams
The New Trend in Chokers, According to Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds