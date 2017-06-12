39 Times Alessandra Ambrosio's Airport Style Had That Model-Off-Duty Look

It's only natural that being the queen of boho chic street style, Alessandra Ambrosio will also reign supreme in the travel style category. As a jet-setting supermodel, the Brazilian beauty is constantly on the go, and she has definetely picked up a few useful tricks when it comes to dressing for the plane: Rule #1: Comfort is of utmost importance. Rule #2: Unless traveling to a tropical location, carry a jacket with you. Rule #3: Hats are never to be ruined in suitcases. Scroll ahead for even more airport outfit inspiration from Alessandra. Once you're done, check out some of her sweetest family moments.

