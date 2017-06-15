 Skip Nav
43 Photos of Alessandra Ambrosio and Fiancé Jamie Mazur's Cutest Moments
If we had to pick a couple who looks like they're always having funtraveling the world, taking silly photos, getting cozy on the red carpet — we would choose Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio and her fiancé, Jamie Mazur. The couple — who have two children together, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix, and who have been engaged since 2008 and together since 2005 — is inseparable, often hitting the red carpet together and sharing lots of pictures of their blissful family life on social media.

If we had to pick the sexiest couple? We would also cast our vote for the pair. Between the Brazilian model's incredible body and Jamie's scruffy bad-boy looks, they really take the prize when it comes to sexiness. Keep scrolling to see what we mean by taking a look at the couple's best pictures through the years.

