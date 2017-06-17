Jennifer Lopez's Reaction to a Surprise Kiss From ARod Will Make You Blush

Jennifer Lopez turned blush red after receiving a surprise kiss from boyfriend Alex Rodriguez during a recent interview with Access Hollywood. In the three minute clip, ARod casually walks up to J. Lo and plants a kiss on her cheek. "Good show, baby," he says, before walking away from the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer. "He's the best," Jennifer confesses, before regaining her composure. Watch the adorable moment above (starting at the 2:54 mark), then relive all of the times Jennier Lopez looked madly in love with her new beau. We simply can not get enough of these two!