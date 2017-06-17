 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jennifer Lopez's Reaction to a Surprise Kiss From ARod Will Make You Blush
Fast and Easy
15 Refreshing Cocktails to Celebrate Watermelon Season
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
Beauty Interview
Air-Drying Tricks For Your Hair Type That Guarantee a Breakup With Your Blow Dryer

Alex Rodriguez Kisses Jennifer Lopez During Interview

Jennifer Lopez's Reaction to a Surprise Kiss From ARod Will Make You Blush

Jennifer Lopez turned blush red after receiving a surprise kiss from boyfriend Alex Rodriguez during a recent interview with Access Hollywood. In the three minute clip, ARod casually walks up to J. Lo and plants a kiss on her cheek. "Good show, baby," he says, before walking away from the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer. "He's the best," Jennifer confesses, before regaining her composure. Watch the adorable moment above (starting at the 2:54 mark), then relive all of the times Jennier Lopez looked madly in love with her new beau. We simply can not get enough of these two!
Image Source: Getty / ANGELA WEISS
Join the conversation
Latina LoveLatina CelebrityCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesAlex RodriguezViral VideosJennifer Lopez
Join The Conversation
Facebook
3 Ways This Facebook Chatbot Is More Appealing Than Traditional Therapy
by Nicole Yi
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Cutest Pictures
Ariana Grande
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
by Monica Sisavat
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Pictures
Celebrity PDA
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Nearly 30-Year Romance in Pictures
by Kelsie Gibson
Stephen Curry With Daughters at NBA Finals Game June 2017
Celebrity Kids
by Brittney Stephens
KKW Beauty Contour Palette
Kim Kardashian
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds