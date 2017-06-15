 Skip Nav
33 Pictures That Show Belinda Has the Most Ab-tastic Instagram
33 Pictures That Show Belinda Has the Most Ab-tastic Instagram

No one can blame Belinda for sharing a few ab Instagrams — she works hard for that crazy six-pack, boxing and working out at the gym for hours on end, so she might as well show it as much as she can. The Mexican actress and singer's preferred method to display her toned muscles: crop tops, even in the Winter and while holding a cup of hot chocolate, but that doesn't mean you won't find a fair share of bikinis in this slideshow. Keep scrolling to see all the times Belinda proved she has the best abs on Instagram, and has left her years as a child star far, far behind.

