These 12 Zumba Videos to Bruno Mars' Top Songs Have All of Us Funking It Up

Bruno Mars loves to show off his dance moves in his music videos, so it's no surprise there are thousands of Zumba-style choreographies on the internet using his songs. The 12 videos ahead are the best and so great if you are in the mood to listen to Bruno's catchy AF music, while also working out that booty and those abs. Prepare yourselves for the ultimate workout.

Latina EntertainmentLatina FitnessDance WorkoutsBruno MarsWorkoutsZumba
