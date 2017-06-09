Camila Cabello's Cover of "Despacito" Just Blew Everyone Else's Out of the Water

Camila Cabello can literally sing anything. The 20-year-old was on Capital FM, and when asked to sing a portion of Luis Fonsi's "Despacito," she was happy to oblige. Camila covered the chorus of the hit of the year, and her soft voice just made us fall in love with the song all over again. She truly blew it out of the water.

The former Fifth Harmony member has been making the rounds at radio stations, promoting her new singles "Crying in the Club" and "I Have Questions," and opening up about her dream collaboration and why she had to pass on being the singer on The Chainmokers' "Closer."

"Despacito" has been the number one song on the Billboard charts for weeks and if Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released another remix with Camila, we're sure it would be an instant hit, as well. Watch her kill the chorus in the video above.