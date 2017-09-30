 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
This Pennywise Makeup Tutorial Will Scare the Bejesus Out of You
This Is What 25 of Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like in the Year 2000
10 Chapulín Colorado Halloween Costumes to Bring Out All the Nostalgia

Ask any Latinx child of the '70s, '80s or '90s who their favorite superhero is and chances are their answer will be El Chapulín Colorado. If you grew up watching Chespirito playing the hilarious world-saving superhero on TV, seeing these perfect Halloween costumes will give you major nostalgia. The options ahead came straight from Instagram users who user their DIY powers on Halloweens past. Use them as inspiration and get ready to be "más ágil que una tortuga, más fuerte que un ratón, más noble que una lechuga, su escudo es un corazón."

El Chapulín Colorado

