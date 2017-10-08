14 Ways You Can Channel Christina Aguilera This Halloween

Christina Aguilera will always have a special spot in our hearts. The singer has been in the spotlight since her first Disney Channel appearance in 1991, and if, like us, you've been following her career since that day, you've seen every single hair, attitude, and style change she's gone through for the past 26 years, too.

All those makeovers only mean that if you want to have a little fun this Halloween and channel your favorite star, you have more than a few options. Will you be "Genie in a Bottle" Christina or dare to go full-on "Dirrty"? Scroll ahead for that and more costume inspiration.

