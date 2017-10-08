 Skip Nav
Hispanic Heritage Month
30 Stories That Celebrate Your Latinx Heritage
Recipes
11 Creative Recipes That Use Your Favorite Spice: Tajín
Organization
I'm a Fashion Blogger, and I Created a 3-Item Plan to Save My Sanity and My Wardrobe
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Ways You Can Channel Christina Aguilera This Halloween

Christina Aguilera will always have a special spot in our hearts. The singer has been in the spotlight since her first Disney Channel appearance in 1991, and if, like us, you've been following her career since that day, you've seen every single hair, attitude, and style change she's gone through for the past 26 years, too.

All those makeovers only mean that if you want to have a little fun this Halloween and channel your favorite star, you have more than a few options. Will you be "Genie in a Bottle" Christina or dare to go full-on "Dirrty"? Scroll ahead for that and more costume inspiration.

Related
14 Jane the Virgin Characters You Can Be For Halloween This Year

Mickey Mouse Club Christina
"Genie in a Bottle" Christina
First Grammy Christina
"Ven Conmigo" Christina
2000 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Christina
2000 MTV VMAs Performance Christina (and Fred Durst)
"Lady Marmalade" Christina
"Dirrty" Christina
2004 MTV VMAs Christina (and Britney Spears and Madonna)
"Ain't No Other Man" Christina
Burlesque Christina
"Candyman" Sailor Christina
"Candyman" Rosie the Riveter Christina
The Voice Christina
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Easy Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenLatina CelebrityDIY Halloween CostumesDIY CostumesNostalgiaHalloween CostumesHalloweenChristina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
The Most Outrageous Outfits Christina Aguilera Has Worn Through the Years
by Celia Fernandez
Christina Aguilera '90s Style Pictures
Halloween
Christina Aguilera's Most Memorable — and Dirrty — Style Moments From the '90s
by Sarah Wasilak
Where to Buy Lunchables Pizza and Treatza
Nostalgia
Try Not to Freak Out, but the Best Lunchable From the '90s Is Officially Back!
by Erin Cullum
The Weirdest Things Kids Have Gotten While Trick-or-Treating
Kids
27 Moms Confess the Weirdest (and Most Hilarious!) Things People Gave Their Kids For Halloween
by Lauren Levy
Things That Happen to Latinos on Halloween
Humor
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds