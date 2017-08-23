This Is the Best Year Yet to Celebrate Día de los Muertos at Disneyland

There is no season more beloved by Disney fans than Fall, thanks to the brand's gigantic theme park celebrations for Halloween. But did you know that Disneyland also features a two-month-long Día de los Muertos celebration in each of its parks? Complete with music, dancing, nods to Mexican cultural heritage, and (of course) delicious themed snacks, Day of the Dead is an awesome time to visit the Anaheim, CA, parks.

In anticipation of the upcoming film Coco, which begins in Mexico and travels to the Land of the Dead, Disney is expanding its Día de los Muertos festivities more than ever before. Read all about the celebrations — which take place at the two parks from Sept. 15 through Nov. 2 — below, then check out photos from Disneyland's past seasonal tributes!

Día de los Muertos at Disney California Adventure

In an exciting announcement about brand-new festivities for the park, Disney's California Adventure promises activities, music, special food, and an infusion of Mexican culture.



"Starting with a new seasonal experience from Sept. 15 through Nov. 2, this immersive celebration will include special entertainment, featuring musicians and dancers, interactive activities — including a representation of Mexican folk art — and special decor and food inspired by this Mexican celebration of family. The celebration will feature the upcoming Disney Pixar animated motion picture, Coco, with special themed experiences inspired by the film."

Día de los Muertos at Disneyland

In addition to Disneyland's Halloween celebrations, an area of the park's Frontierland will once again play host to a massive Day of the Dead celebration featuring calacas, face painting, and Mexican dishes to share.



"Starting in September, Zocalo Park will feature a musical trio of iconic skeleton figurines called calacas, brightly colored flowers and other decorative items commemorating the occasion. Stop by for Calaveras-style face painting or visit Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante for some tasty Pumpkin Flan and a menu filled with traditional Mexican treats. From the authentic decor to these deliciously spirited dishes, it's a 'save the date' you won't want to miss!"