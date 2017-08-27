We Are "Sorry Not Sorry" That We Love Demi Lovato's MTV VMAs Performance

 Skip Nav
Demi Lovato brought all of her power to the MTV Video Music Awards with her performance of "Sorry Not Sorry" from Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her sexiest side in a very risqué electric-blue bodysuit with a deep v cut going down her chest and black chaps that tied around her waist — her second bodysuit of the night.

Every time Demi performs, we know that it's going to be amazing, and this time was no different. If this is a preview of what's to come from her new album, then we already know she's bringing her all.
