In case you didn't know, Demi Lovato is having the freaking weekend of her life. A day after performing the national anthem at the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas, wearing an incredible low-cut white dress, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer walked the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a look you can certainly call eye-catching.

Demi slipped into a pair of sparkly sequined harem pants from Zuhair Murad Couture, and while their shimmer kept us distracted for a little while, it was the top she paired them with that made us audible gasp: a totally see-through long-sleeve bodysuit with a delicate lace-inspired print that perfectly gave her coverage where she needed it, but still showed off her incredible body.

