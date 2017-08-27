 Skip Nav
Grilling
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up While It's Nice Out
MTV VMAs
"Despacito" Wasn't Nominated For the MTV VMAs, and This Is How Luis Fonsi Responded
Jennifer Lopez
Just a Reminder That This Is What J Lo Wore to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Demi Lovato Wears Sparkly MC Hammer Pants to the VMAs — and Totally Freaking Works Them

In case you didn't know, Demi Lovato is having the freaking weekend of her life. A day after performing the national anthem at the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas, wearing an incredible low-cut white dress, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer walked the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a look you can certainly call eye-catching.

Demi slipped into a pair of sparkly sequined harem pants from Zuhair Murad Couture, and while their shimmer kept us distracted for a little while, it was the top she paired them with that made us audible gasp: a totally see-through long-sleeve bodysuit with a delicate lace-inspired print that perfectly gave her coverage where she needed it, but still showed off her incredible body.

Related
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures

Demi Lovato Wears Sparkly MC Hammer Pants to the VMAs — and Totally Freaking Works Them
Demi Lovato Wears Sparkly MC Hammer Pants to the VMAs — and Totally Freaking Works Them
Demi Lovato Wears Sparkly MC Hammer Pants to the VMAs — and Totally Freaking Works Them
Demi Lovato Wears Sparkly MC Hammer Pants to the VMAs — and Totally Freaking Works Them
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Red Carpet StyleAward SeasonDemi LovatoMTV VMAsRed CarpetCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Met Gala
Zoom In on All the Best Manis From the Teen Choice Awards
by Emily Orofino
How to Dress Like Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
These 7 Bloggers Will Help You Channel Selena Gomez's Style Instantly
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Selena Gomez Wearing We the People Necklace
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Gold Necklace Features 1 Very Powerful Message
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Selena Gomez's Style Through the Years
Selena Gomez
11 Years of Selena Gomez's Style in 11 Photos
by Alessandra Foresto
Kate Middleton Wearing Designer Outfits
The Royals
44 Times the Royals Were So Ridiculously High Fashion, We Couldn't Believe Our Eyes
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds