 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 Zumba Videos to Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" That'll Have You Sweating Pasito a Pasito
Recipes
10 Egg Recipes That Are Just Perfect For Brunch
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Jennifer Lopez Showed Alex Rodriguez Definetely Has Her Love
Latina Living
This Frida Kahlo Action Figure Is Everything Your Inner Child Wanted
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Zumba Videos to Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" That'll Have You Sweating Pasito a Pasito

"Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (and the remix featuring Justin Bieber) has easily become everyone's favorite song. And since you're already listening to it on repeat all day long, and probably creating your own dance moves in front of the mirror, why not workout to it, Zumba style?

We collected the most popular dance workout videos to the hit, and we're here to tell you the choreographies are fun and perfect for anyone who doesn't want to be bored while paving the way to getting toned. Keep scrolling to start moving more than just "despacito."

Related
These 10 Zumba Videos to Daddy Yankee's Hit Songs Will Make You Break It Down

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Daddy YankeeLatina FitnessLatina CelebrityDance WorkoutsWorkoutsZumba
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Lopez
6 of Jennifer Lopez's Hottest and Most Badass Workout Moments
by Macy Daniela Martin
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Zumba Workouts to Latin Music on YouTube
Workouts
16 Fierce Zumba-Inspired Workouts on YouTube That You Can (and Should) Do at Home
by Macy Daniela Martin
Tweet About Daddy Yankee and RompHim
Humor
Surprise! Here's How the Male Romper Craze Is Secretly Tied to Daddy Yankee
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds