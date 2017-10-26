 Skip Nav
This Animated Short Film About Día de los Muertos Will Bring You to Tears

Although Día de los Muertos is often mistakenly associated with Halloween, the true meaning behind the Mexican holiday is actually anything but scary.

It's a time to honor the dead with colorful celebrations, complete with all the makings of a vibrant party — from symbolic decor to delicious treats and even themed makeup. And that's exactly what three film students (Ashley Graham, Kate Reynolds, and Lindsey St. Pierre) at Ringling College of Art and Design conveyed in their award-winning animated short, above.

Originally created in 2013, the moving, 3-minute-long video follows one young girl in a small village who recently lost her mother as she beautifully discovers the truth about the day. Grab your tissues, because once you press play, you won't be able to hide the feels.

