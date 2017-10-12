 Skip Nav
The Hair and Makeup Tutorial That Will Turn You Into Disney's Elena of Avalor on Halloween

We've been hunting the web and staying in tune with trends, movies, and shows to get you all set for Oct. 31, but this year we're playing favorites and suggesting you get dolled up as Disney's first Latina princess, Elena of Avalor.

If you're not familiar with this beauty, Elena is an adventurous, compassionate teenager learning to rule as crowned princess of Avalor — she's so badass, how could we not dress up as her this Halloween? Straight ahead you'll find the makeup and hair how-to that'll turn you into your new animated hero in no time.

Looking for the perfect outfit to complement this beauty look? We have a shopping list to DIY a costume.

The Inspiration
The Makeup
On the Disney Channel's show, you can see that Elena has a slight angled liner on the edge of her eyes. To create this, I used E.l.f. Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($3) in black, but you could also opt for a dark brown shade. Simply start lining your top lash line at the inner edge of the eye, flicking out the line at the outer edge for a cat-eye effect.
Elena's eyes are bright and wide. To create the look, use a lengthening mascara, like Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($23).
Next, apply a touch of matte bronzer, like Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder in Golden Light ($44). Use a fluffy angled brush to dust it on your cheeks and forehead. Be careful not to contour too much — you're aiming for a sun-kissed effect.
Elena's cheeks are a soft coral color and are fairly bright. To mimic this, use a pigmented blush, like MAC Powder Blush in Pinch o' Peach ($23).
For the lips, choose a natural rosy brown for the first layer. I used MAC Lip Pencil in Whirl ($18), which is described as a "dirty rose," and filled my lips completely.
Follow up with a complementary lipstick with a touch of shine, like Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Lipstick in Mocha Beige ($22).
The Hair
Next, section your hair into two horizontal sections like putting hair into a half-up, half-down style. Secure the top part with a clear elastic hair tie.
Gather the lower portion, the remaining hair, and secure it with a clear elastic just under the top ponytail.
Pull both ponytails taught and lightly brush through curls. Finish this style with a hair spray, like Sebastian Re-Shaper Brushable Humidity Resistance Strong-Hold Hairspray ($11). Push hair to the side so it's visible from the front, and make sure to add a crown.
Halloween Costumes For WomenLatina LivingDIY Halloween CostumesDisney Halloween CostumesHalloween BeautyBeauty TutorialHalloween CostumesBeauty How ToDisneyHalloween
