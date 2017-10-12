The Hair and Makeup Tutorial That Will Turn You Into Disney's Elena of Avalor on Halloween

We've been hunting the web and staying in tune with trends, movies, and shows to get you all set for Oct. 31, but this year we're playing favorites and suggesting you get dolled up as Disney's first Latina princess, Elena of Avalor.

If you're not familiar with this beauty, Elena is an adventurous, compassionate teenager learning to rule as crowned princess of Avalor — she's so badass, how could we not dress up as her this Halloween? Straight ahead you'll find the makeup and hair how-to that'll turn you into your new animated hero in no time.

Looking for the perfect outfit to complement this beauty look? We have a shopping list to DIY a costume.