Let Your Inner Princess Elena of Avalor Shine This Halloween With These Makeup Tutorials

Elena of Avalor won over our hearts the minute she debuted as Disney's first Latinx princess. We rejoiced the moment the first photo of her gown was released and immediately wondered how we could copy her impeccable makeup, especially that perfect cat eye and rosy lip color.

This Halloween, we finally have an excuse to release our inner Disney princess by dressing up as Elena, though we'll admit we'll probably wear her natural look way past Oct. 31.