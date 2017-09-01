 Skip Nav
Dinner
The Best Effing Chicken Recipes You'll Ever Eat
Jennifer Lopez
Did Jennifer Lopez Sing in the Selena Movie?
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is the Royal With the Best Accessories We've Ever Seen
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Let Your Inner Princess Elena of Avalor Shine This Halloween With These Makeup Tutorials

Elena of Avalor won over our hearts the minute she debuted as Disney's first Latinx princess. We rejoiced the moment the first photo of her gown was released and immediately wondered how we could copy her impeccable makeup, especially that perfect cat eye and rosy lip color.

This Halloween, we finally have an excuse to release our inner Disney princess by dressing up as Elena, though we'll admit we'll probably wear her natural look way past Oct. 31.

Related
Get to Know the Real Girl Behind Elena of Avalor, Aimee Carrero

Get the full tutorial.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyDisney Halloween CostumesMakeup TutorialsDisney PrincessesDisneyHalloweenMakeup
Join The Conversation
Hilary Duff
15 Ways You and Your Friends Can Be Lizzie McGuire Characters For Halloween
by Kelsie Gibson
Haunted House Employee Secrets
Halloween
9 Employee Secrets Straight From a Haunted House Scare Performer
by Hilary White
Best Foundations According to Makeup Artists
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
by Kristin Granero
Bette Midler Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume 2016
Bette Midler
Relive the Moment Bette Midler Dusted Off Her Winifred Sanderson Costume From Hocus Pocus
by Caitlin Hacker
Mary Greenwell Princess Diana Makeup Tutorial
The Royals
All About Princess Diana's Signature Beauty Look, Straight From Her Makeup Artist
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds