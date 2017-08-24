 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Latina Living
My Mom Was Latina, My Dad Isn't — 10 Annoying Comments I'm Tired of Hearing
Recipes
This Cuban Steak Is a Meat-Lover's Dream Come True

Eva Mendes Instagram Picture With Her Mom

Eva Mendes and Her "Mami" Are as Cute as Can Be in This Rare Instagram Photo

Mami ❤️

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on

It's no secret that Eva Mendes has been taking a break from the spotlight lately. The actress notably said "nah" to this past award season, choosing to stay at home with her family rather than attend each show (which we totally respect but were also slightly devastated about, TBH). This same under-the-radar attitude certainly extends to her social media presence, as Eva has recently not shared much besides a smattering of professional photos related to her ongoing New York & Co. campaign.

That's why we immediately stopped scrolling and double-tapped our screens with delight when she shared the above picture with her mother, Eva Perez Suarez. Considering the fact that the 43-year-old actress has never posted an Instagram picture with either of her two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, or her smokin' partner, Ryan Gosling, this 'gram with her mom was the much-needed glimpse into her personal life that we've been waiting for.

Related
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's Under-the-Radar Romance, in Pictures

In the black-and-white snap, Eva and her mother (or "Eva Squared," as we like to call the duo) pose side by side on a sunny sidewalk. The mother of two paired it with a sweet and simple caption: "Mami" with a red heart emoji. OK seriously, how cute are they?! We wish we could photoshop ourselves into this adorable pic, along with this one with her abuela from back in 2015.

Abuelita decided to surprise me on Saturday. Look at that smile! Look at that skin! 93 and unstoppable. What an angel. ❤️ #regram

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on

Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity MomsEva Mendes
Join The Conversation
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes on Skipping Award Season: "I'd Rather Be With Our Girls"
by Alessandra Foresto
Eva Mendes Through the Years Photos
Eva Mendes
Let's Look Back at a Time When Eva Mendes DID Love the Red Carpet
by Alessandra Foresto
Camila Alves Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
22 Photos of Camila Alves and Her Kids That Might Make Your Heart Explode
by Macy Daniela Martin
Beyonce Mommy Shamed For Drinking on Instagram
Beyoncé Knowles
So Now Even Beyoncé Can't Have Date Night Without Getting Mommy Shamed For Something
by Murphy Moroney
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes at Disneyland August 2017
Celebrity PDA
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Hold Hands During Their Nostalgic Disneyland Date
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds