Eva Mendes and Her "Mami" Are as Cute as Can Be in This Rare Instagram Photo

Mami ❤️ A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

It's no secret that Eva Mendes has been taking a break from the spotlight lately. The actress notably said "nah" to this past award season, choosing to stay at home with her family rather than attend each show (which we totally respect but were also slightly devastated about, TBH). This same under-the-radar attitude certainly extends to her social media presence, as Eva has recently not shared much besides a smattering of professional photos related to her ongoing New York & Co. campaign.

That's why we immediately stopped scrolling and double-tapped our screens with delight when she shared the above picture with her mother, Eva Perez Suarez. Considering the fact that the 43-year-old actress has never posted an Instagram picture with either of her two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, or her smokin' partner, Ryan Gosling, this 'gram with her mom was the much-needed glimpse into her personal life that we've been waiting for.

In the black-and-white snap, Eva and her mother (or "Eva Squared," as we like to call the duo) pose side by side on a sunny sidewalk. The mother of two paired it with a sweet and simple caption: "Mami" with a red heart emoji. OK seriously, how cute are they?! We wish we could photoshop ourselves into this adorable pic, along with this one with her abuela from back in 2015.