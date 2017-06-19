Whether you have fair, olive, or dark skin, you've probably dealt with small dark spots or patchy discoloration at some point. Latin skin is programmed to produce more pigment in response to injury, which can be anything from a pimple you picked to sun damage, explains Alicia Barba, MD, a dermatologist in Miami. And because the way our skin develops hyperpigmentation differs from non-Latin skin, the treatment to get rid of it should be different too. Keep reading to find out what you can do to fight those pesky spots.