25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art

Known for her eclectic style and amazing talent, Frida Kahlo was one of a kind. The Mexican artist loved to rock simple but breathtaking headpieces, wear traditional Mexican clothing, and, above all, stay true to her unique beauty (and unibrow). You will love to re-create her most famous self-portraits on a much smaller canvas: your nails!

Everyone will be drooling over your work of art. You can go as simple as combining different motifs found on Frida's paintings (cats, cacti, flowers), using one of her trying deep quotes, or actually embodying Frida on one of more of your nails. Keep scrolling to get some inspiration for your next manicure.

Latina BeautyNail TrendsDIY BeautyNail ArtFrida KahloNails
