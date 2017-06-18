6/18/17 6/18/17 POPSUGAR Latina Accessories Frida Kahlo Pins Show Your Frida Kahlo Love With One of These Amazing Pins June 18, 2017 by Celia Fernandez 9 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There's nothing wrong with having a plain denim jacket or a plain black backpack, but you know what's better than that? Adding a little cute pin that celebrates feminist icon Frida Kahlo. All of the buys ahead depict the Mexican painter and celebrate her unique looks and eccentric taste, including her infamous unibrow and love for cats. Some are so cute we're currently placing an order in a separate window. OK, order sent! Keep scrolling to buy at least a few of these (if not all). Related18 Awesome Frida Kahlo Pieces You Need in Your Home Frida Kahlo Enamel Pin Just imagine adding this to your denim jacket for that extra oomph. Frida Kahlo Enamel Pin ($12) Frida Kahlo Enamel Pin $12 from papersource.com Buy Now Frida Kahlo Wood Pin This pin is printed on wood, which makes it that much more unique. Frida Kahlo Pin ($8) Frida Kahlo Pin $8 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Kahlo Brooch Pin This cute little version of Frida would look great on any backpack. Frida Kahlo Brooch Pin ($13) Frida Kahlo Brooch Pin $13 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Kahlo Cejas Pin Frida was famous for her unibrow, and this pin pays homage to that. Frida Kahlo Cejas Pin ($8) Frida Kahlo Cejas Pin $8 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Kahlo Cathlo Enamel Pin Perfect for any cat lady who wants to decorate her bag, this Frida Cathlo pin is our favorite. Frida Kahlo Cathlo Enamel Pin ($10) Frida Kahlo Cathlo Enamel Pin $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Enamel Pin This more regal take on the famous Mexican painter would be a great addition to your pin collection. Frida Enamel Pin ($10) Frida Enamel Pin $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Kahlo Badge You could give this pin to any old soul in your life and they will love it. Promise! Frida Kahlo Badge ($7) Frida Kahlo Badge $7 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Sunglasses Pin A dope Frida with stunner shades never hurt to add to a denim and/or leather jacket. Frida Sunglasses Pin ($7) Frida Sunglasses Pin $7 from etsy.com Buy Now Kahlo "Frida" Shrink The motherload of modern pins is here. Kahlo "Frida" Shrink ($8) Kahlo "Frida" Shrink $8 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Kahlo Enamel Pin The lipstick on this Frida pin matches the floral headband. Frida Kahlo Enamel Pin ($12) Frida Kahlo Enamel Pin $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Kahlo Bulldog Pin This pin is perfect for anyone who's obsessed with dogs, especially Bulldogs. Friday Kahlo Bulldog Pin ($12) Friday Kahlo Bulldog Pin $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Cat Lapel Pin Instead of flowers, this Frida's headband is made of cats — and we love them. Frida Cat Lapel Pin ($10) Frida Cat Lapel Pin $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Biscuit Frida Pin This is a different take on Frida Kahlo's classic look, but we are totally here for it. Biscuit Frida Pin ($10) Biscuit Frida Pin $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Pin Obsession doesn't even begin to describe our love for this Frida sipping tea pin. Frida Pin ($5) Frida Pin $5 from etsy.com Buy Now Felt Frida Brooch Pin We would pin this felt Frida to our favorite scarf. Felt Frida Brooch Pin ($9) Felt Frida Brooch Pin $9 from etsy.com Buy Now Frida Badge A more exaggerated version of Frida, we know the painter would have loved it. Frida Badge ($9) Frida Badge $9 from etsy.com Buy Now Latina LivingPinsFrida KahloGift GuideAccessoriesShopping