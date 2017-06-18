Show Your Frida Kahlo Love With One of These Amazing Pins

There's nothing wrong with having a plain denim jacket or a plain black backpack, but you know what's better than that? Adding a little cute pin that celebrates feminist icon Frida Kahlo.

All of the buys ahead depict the Mexican painter and celebrate her unique looks and eccentric taste, including her infamous unibrow and love for cats. Some are so cute we're currently placing an order in a separate window. OK, order sent! Keep scrolling to buy at least a few of these (if not all).