Health Benefits of Eating Avocado

9 Reasons You Should Eat More Avocado For Your Mind, Body, and Spirit

We all know that avocado is arguably one of the most delicious foods around, a versatile ingredient that enlivens dishes from guacamole to toast, and even drinks like smoothies. And we've heard that it's a healthy food too, full of good fats and lots of vitamins.

But we wanted to dig down a little deeper. What, exactly, is so healthy about avocados? And how can we use this knowledge to increase our avocado consumption even further?

Here are some of the fun facts we discovered about one of nature's finest superfoods.

  1. They're high in "good fat." Avocados are packed with monounsaturated fats, which fight heart disease and can reduce potentially harmful cholesterol.
  2. Antioxidants are abundant in avocado. Avocados are full of antioxidants, which are believed to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.
  3. Avocados are chock-full of vitamins. Amounts of the vitamins in avocado can vary, but the fruit is full of important vitamins K, C, B5, B6, and E.
  4. They've got protein! Unlike many other fruits, an avocado actually contains protein. The amount of protein depends on the size of the fruit, but about 100 grams of avocado contains 2 grams of protein.
  5. You don't have to eat avocado to reap benefits. OK, eating avocados is really good for you, but it's also a great addition to your beauty routine.
  6. You can substitute avocado in place of more fattening oils or butter. The California Avocado Association details how avocado can be a healthier alternative to regular baking ingredients.
  7. It might be a nutrient booster. The growers' group also suggests that avocado consumption could help the body absorb other nutrients from food; one study seems to support this idea.
  8. They're good for pregnant women. Avocados contain folate, which is essential for growing babies.
  9. And don't forget about the potassium. Avocados, like bananas, contain potassium, which is an important mineral to consume for a number of bodily functions and processes.
Image Source: Flickr user Elin Schönfelder
Latina FoodHealth NewsAvocadosHealthy LivingHealthy EatingHealthy SnacksHealth
