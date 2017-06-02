9 Reasons You Should Eat More Avocado For Your Mind, Body, and Spirit

We all know that avocado is arguably one of the most delicious foods around, a versatile ingredient that enlivens dishes from guacamole to toast, and even drinks like smoothies. And we've heard that it's a healthy food too, full of good fats and lots of vitamins.

But we wanted to dig down a little deeper. What, exactly, is so healthy about avocados? And how can we use this knowledge to increase our avocado consumption even further?

Here are some of the fun facts we discovered about one of nature's finest superfoods.