Just a Reminder That This Is What J Lo Wore to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2000 MTV Video Music Awards were only Jennifer Lopez's third VMAs, but in that short period of time, J Lo had already become the star everyone wanted to see on the red carpet. And in true J Lo fashion, she didn't disappoint, showing up in one of her most memorable looks, arm in arm with then-boyfriend Puff Daddy (now Diddy). The singer and actress wore all white and all rhinestones, from her bandana to her Sean John crop top and jeans, and all the way down to her belt, sandals, hoops, and (can't believe we're saying this) belly button art. Keep scrolling to see more photos of Jennifer's famous outfit in preparation for the 2017 award show, airing on Aug. 27, then check out the evolution of her signature naked dress.



