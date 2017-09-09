This '90s Video Shows Jennifer Lopez's Dance Moves Have Always Been Incredibly Sexy

Any true Jennifer Lopez fan knows that she started her career as a Fly Girl on In Living Color, but just in case you forgot what that looked like back in the '90s, we dug up one of her old performances. We present to you her sultry routine to Miki Howard's "Ain't Nobody Like You." In the minute-long video, wearing a '20s-inspired black flapper dress and pin-up-worthy hair, J Lo (before she was officially J Lo) seduces the crowd with her sexy moves — on the floor, on a purple couch, and on a nearly invisible black stool. Watch the video above for a seriously hot throwback, and then see all the ways you can get on the floor as Jennifer Lopez for Halloween.