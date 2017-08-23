 Skip Nav
Sit Down, Grab a Cold Drink, and Enjoy Jennifer Lopez's Most Bootylicious Moments

The world might constantly be divided by important debates — Democrats vs. Republicans, Ryan Gosling or Ryan Reynolds, grape against strawberry jelly — but if there's one thing that's certain, it's that Jennifer Lopez has the most bootylicious body. The singer, actress, and producer knows how to flaunt her backside, choosing outfits that highlight her curves and calculating every pose on the red carpet to show them off. From the beginning of her career to her residency in Las Vegas, she's been celebrating her body in the most body-positive ways. Keep reading to see just 29 times through the years that we all only had eyes for her booty.

Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

Giving Us a First Glimpse at Her Backside in 1997
Demonstrating a Dust Pink Princess Dress Can Be Hot in 2002
Being a Gold Goddess in 2009
Expertly Showing Off Her Dress in 2012
Being All Sorts of Sexy at the MTV Music Awards in 2014
Shaking Her Booty on Stage at the American Music Awards in 2014
Backing It Up With Pitbull in 2014
Sporting a Leotard on Stage at the iHeart Radio Ultimate Pool Party in 2014
Wearing White Pants at an Event in New York City in 2014
Posing Expertly at a Tom Ford Fashion Show in 2015
Wearing a Naked Dress at the Met Gala in 2015
Performing in a Leotard in 2015
Wearing a Tight-as-Heck Jumpsuit in 2015
Flaunting What Her Mama Gave Her in 2015
Celebrating Her Birthday With Sheer Paneling in 2015
Just Full-Blown Giving Us a Good Luck at Her Booty in 2015
Getting Down at the American Music Awards in 2015
Wearing Basically Just Ropes in 2015
Premiering Her Onstage Sexy Wardrobe at the All I Have Residency in 2016
Looking Like a Pin-Up Girl in 2016
Singing in a Barely There Outfit in 2016
