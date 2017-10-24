 Skip Nav
20 Joan Smalls Runway Looks So Avant-Garde, They Could Double as Halloween Costumes

Joan Smalls, like her fellow Victoria's Secret Angels, is no stranger to the perfect Halloween look. (See: her jaw-dropping take on a monster.)

However, what if we told you that her best costumes have actually been on the runway? The Puerto Rican model, who recently became W Hotels' Global Fashion Innovator, has graced the catwalk looking virtually unrecognizable in chic ensembles created by her favorite designers — including Versace, Balmain, Givenchy, and of course Victoria's Secret — over the years. Ahead, see photographic evidence that, sometimes, avant-garde fashion is, dare we say, even better than a store-bought Halloween costume. Then, ogle Joan's most enviable outfits so far this year.

Disco Girl
Witch
Flower Petals
Sun
Hippie Chick
Robot
Eleven From Stranger Things
Prisoner
Bumblebee
Leopard
Special Agent
Aviator
Animal From The Muppets
Fairy
The Great Wave
Angel
Bird
Butterfly
Tomb Raider
Rag Doll
Retro Girl
Little (Blue) Riding Hood
Haunted Bride
Peacock
Cruella de Vil
The Wizard of Oz
A Present
Punk
Tiger
Space Girl
