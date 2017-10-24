20 Joan Smalls Runway Looks So Avant-Garde, They Could Double as Halloween Costumes

Joan Smalls, like her fellow Victoria's Secret Angels, is no stranger to the perfect Halloween look. (See: her jaw-dropping take on a monster.)

However, what if we told you that her best costumes have actually been on the runway? The Puerto Rican model, who recently became W Hotels' Global Fashion Innovator, has graced the catwalk looking virtually unrecognizable in chic ensembles created by her favorite designers — including Versace, Balmain, Givenchy, and of course Victoria's Secret — over the years. Ahead, see photographic evidence that, sometimes, avant-garde fashion is, dare we say, even better than a store-bought Halloween costume. Then, ogle Joan's most enviable outfits so far this year.