 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Big Latin-American News Story That Called to Me
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Most Unforgettable Moment of My Life Connected Me to My Mexican Roots
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25+ Latin Songs That Make For the Perfect Holiday Playlist

As Latinas, we're lucky enough to be able to make the holiday season special and particularly ours — with touches of traditions no one else understands, which make our celebrations feel totally unique. For one, there's the food; the chicken is next to the lechón or the turkey, and everyone is eating at different times (and multiple times) through the night. There are lots of people everywhere, getting ready for the nightlong affair, starting on the afternoon of Dec. 24 and leading up to present opening at midnight.

But nothing incites more holiday cheer than the soundtrack blasting from speakers as everyone chatters and gossips around the tree and nativity scene. Keep scrolling for the ultimate Latin holiday playlist that'll make everyone bop around, sing along, and get into the holiday spirit quicker than you can say "Feliz Navidad," then check off everyone on your list with these 100-plus gift ideas.

"Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano
"Navidad, Navidad " by Luis Miguel
"Mis Deseos" / "Feliz Navidad" by Michael Bublé and Thalia
"Aires de Navidad" by Willie Colón
"Farolito (Little Star)" by Gloria Estefan
"Blanca Navidad (White Christmas)" by Luis Miguel
"Los Peces en el Rio" by Villancicos
"Noche de Paz" by Aline Barros
"La Murga" by Hector Lavoe and Willie Colón
"Mi Regalo Favorito" by Prince Royce
"Pasito Tun Tun" by PeeWee
"Ya Llegó La Navidad" by Generación 12
"Jingle Bells" by Celia Cruz
"Santa Claus Llegó a La Ciudad" by Andrea Bocelli
"La Fiesta No Es Para Feos" by Gilberto Santa Rosa
"Lechón, Lechón, Lechón" by Victor Manuelle
"Me Entra Un Desespero" by Victor Manuelle
"El Burrito de Belén" by Aventura
"Bebiendo Ron Sin Bañarse" by Santo y Su Tuna de San Juan
"El Velón" by Los Sabrosos del Merengue (featuring Johnny Ventura)
"Cinco Pa las Doce" by Anibal Velasquez
"Año Nuevo" by Billo's Caracas Boys
"Año Viejo" by Los Melódicos
"Medley Navideño" by Tito Rojas
"Campana Sobre Campana" by Yuri
"Ya Vienen Los Reyes Magos" by Villancicos
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina EntertainmentNostalgiaChristmasPlaylistMusicHoliday
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed
by Caitlin Hacker
DIY Nostalgic Costumes
Nostalgia
These 130+ DIY Nostalgic Costumes Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again
by Hilary White
'90s Song Lyrics That Made No Sense
Nostalgia
9 Song Lyrics From the '90s That Made Absolutely ZERO Sense
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
How Much Is the Princess Diana Beanie Baby Worth?
The Royals
The Truth About How Much Those Princess Diana Beanie Babies Are Really Worth
by Maria Azua
Beyonce and J Balvin "Mi Gente" Remix
Beyoncé Knowles
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds