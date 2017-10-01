25+ Latin Songs That Make For the Perfect Holiday Playlist

As Latinas, we're lucky enough to be able to make the holiday season special and particularly ours — with touches of traditions no one else understands, which make our celebrations feel totally unique. For one, there's the food; the chicken is next to the lechón or the turkey, and everyone is eating at different times (and multiple times) through the night. There are lots of people everywhere, getting ready for the nightlong affair, starting on the afternoon of Dec. 24 and leading up to present opening at midnight.

But nothing incites more holiday cheer than the soundtrack blasting from speakers as everyone chatters and gossips around the tree and nativity scene. Keep scrolling for the ultimate Latin holiday playlist that'll make everyone bop around, sing along, and get into the holiday spirit quicker than you can say "Feliz Navidad," then check off everyone on your list with these 100-plus gift ideas.