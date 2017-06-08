Trying to Grow Out Your Hair? This All-Natural Oil Might Be Your Miracle Product

You are not alone if you've ever regretted cutting your hair the second you stepped out of the salon. Fortunately, there's a hack for that. On YouTube, beauty blogger Irene Vila shared the all-natural routine that helped her hair grow after a major chop.

At the start of the video, Irene explains that her remedy might not work for those dealing with damaged ends or severe breakage. That being said, she insists that it's effective for those who'd like to speed up the growing process and treat mild split ends.



For starters, Irene recommends her three favorite all-natural oils that are best suited for hair masks: virgin coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, and avocado oil. While other people may have different experiences, her personal favorite is the extra virgin olive oil as she found it to be more effective and easier to remove than the other two.

After committing to extra virgin olive oil, Irene said she began applying it to her hair regularly and saw significant hair growth within a month. She then demonstrated her method around the 10-minute mark in the tutorial. To really apply the olive oil all over her strands, she flips her hair over in the sink, gradually massages the oil in from the roots down, and then directly pours the oil over certain areas that are more difficult to reach. Irene then typically secures her hair in a bun using a clip and waits 25 minutes. She did admit that it takes two showers to fully remove remnants of the oil.

As you'll see in the tutorial, the result is pretty spectacular — her ends look like a perfect paintbrush! Watch it in its entirety, above.