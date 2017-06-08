 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Trying to Grow Out Your Hair? This All-Natural Oil Might Be Your Miracle Product
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Father's Day
I am the Woman I am Thanks to This Advice From My Father
Becky G
The First Live Performance of the English Remix of "Si Una Vez" Will Give You Chills

Latina Extra Virgin Olive Oil Hair Growth Tutorial

Trying to Grow Out Your Hair? This All-Natural Oil Might Be Your Miracle Product

You are not alone if you've ever regretted cutting your hair the second you stepped out of the salon. Fortunately, there's a hack for that. On YouTube, beauty blogger Irene Vila shared the all-natural routine that helped her hair grow after a major chop.

At the start of the video, Irene explains that her remedy might not work for those dealing with damaged ends or severe breakage. That being said, she insists that it's effective for those who'd like to speed up the growing process and treat mild split ends.

Related
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work

For starters, Irene recommends her three favorite all-natural oils that are best suited for hair masks: virgin coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, and avocado oil. While other people may have different experiences, her personal favorite is the extra virgin olive oil as she found it to be more effective and easier to remove than the other two.

ADVERTISEMENT

After committing to extra virgin olive oil, Irene said she began applying it to her hair regularly and saw significant hair growth within a month. She then demonstrated her method around the 10-minute mark in the tutorial. To really apply the olive oil all over her strands, she flips her hair over in the sink, gradually massages the oil in from the roots down, and then directly pours the oil over certain areas that are more difficult to reach. Irene then typically secures her hair in a bun using a clip and waits 25 minutes. She did admit that it takes two showers to fully remove remnants of the oil.

As you'll see in the tutorial, the result is pretty spectacular — her ends look like a perfect paintbrush! Watch it in its entirety, above.

Join the conversation
Latina BeautyBeauty VideoDIY BeautyBeauty How ToHair
Join The Conversation
Beauty Video
As Sports Illustrated's Curviest Model, Hunter McGrady Knows Sexy Suits All Sizes
by Kirbie Johnson
Selena Nail Art Ideas
DIY Beauty
25 Selena Nail Art Ideas That Will Make Your Mani Look "Como Una Flor"
by Celia Fernandez
What Is Face Cupping?
Beauty Video
This Ancient Technique Can Give You Younger-Looking Skin
by Kirbie Johnson
Video of Boyfriend Doing His Girlfriend's Makeup
Beauty Video
1 Guy Flawlessly Did His GF's Makeup and the Internet Responded in the Most Rage-Inducing Way
by Victoria Messina
Molecular Hydrogen Beauty Products
Beauty Video
Effective Ways to Stop Feeling (and Looking) Tired All the Time
by Kirbie Johnson sponsored by Perricone MD
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds