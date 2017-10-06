 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
50 Easy Latin Recipes You Can Whip Up in a Pinch
Latina Food
This Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream Churro Sandwich — Is Your Mouth Salivating?
Jennifer Lopez
When It Comes to Sexy Halloween Costumes, Jennifer Lopez Is an Endless Source of Inspiration
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Group Halloween Costumes Latinx Will Get Right Away

Preparing a DIY Halloween costume can be the most fun task of the season — once you've come up with the greatest costume, all that's left is getting crafty. This year, why not enlist a group of friends and brainstorm a brilliant idea to collaborate on? From Disney favorites to memorable TV shows, we've got seven Latinx-inspired group costumes sure to make fellow party guests smile.

Related
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Group Halloween CostumesLatina LivingDIY Halloween CostumesHalloween
Kid Shopping
200+ Adorable Halloween Costumes For Your Trick-or-Treating Tot
by Rebecca Gruber
Harry Potter DIYs
Harry Potter
22 Easy Harry Potter DIYs That Even Muggles Can Make
by Hilary White
Disney California Adventure Halloween Photos
Disney
See All the Cool Ways Disney California Adventure Is Getting in the Halloween Spirit
by Tara Block
Funny Halloween Costumes
Women
44 Fabulously Funny Halloween Costumes For Women
by Hilary White
Halloween TV Episodes From the '90s
Halloween
13 Halloween TV Specials From the '90s That Scared (and Scarred) Us
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds