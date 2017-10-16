 Skip Nav
15 of Laura Sanchez's Terrifying Halloween Makeup Tutorials That'll Make Your Skin Crawl

When it's time to choose a terrifying makeup look to show off your skills on Oct. 31, you already know to turn to YouTube's best beauty vloggers. A new standout star, Laura Sanchez, the winner of NYX's Face Awards Vlogger of the Year title in 2016, might have the scariest Halloween makeup ideas on the internet.

Follow her channel, LauraMakeup25, and you'll learn how to create some of the most popular costumes, like Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad, a creepy clown (so on-trend this year with American Horror Story and It), or a bewitched mermaid. Scroll ahead for 15 of her best ideas, and then check out the Madre Monte tutorial she exclusively created for POPSUGAR Latina.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

Clown
Black Swan
Leopard
Zombie Miss Marvel
Ouija Demon
Enchanted Mermaid
Beautiful Death
Creepy Puppet
Silent Hill Monster
Muscle Face
The Walking Dead Zombie
Wicked Witch
Corpse Bride
Harley Quinn From Suicide Squad
Owl
Start Slideshow
