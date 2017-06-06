 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Cheesy Lobster Elote Will Make You Say, "Get in My Belly!"
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
Latina Living
9 Products That Will Have You Wishing You Were Sipping On an Horchata
Music
Watch Luis Fonsi Explain the Lyrics of "Despacito" — the Meaning Might Shock You
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Cheesy Lobster Elote Will Make You Say, "Get in My Belly!"

Listen up, elote-lovers: lobster elote is here and you have to try it, ASAP. A fun twist on traditional elote recipes, the lobster version is made with fresh Maine lobster sliced in half and deep fried with seasoning. The lobster is then placed on top of french fries and topped with grilled corn, garlic aioli, and monterey jack cheese before broiling with gooey results.

The drool-worthy creation can be found at Dos Chinos restaurant, located in Santa Ana, CA, which serves an entire menu of Latin and Asian-fusion cuisine. Read on to see more photos of the cheesy lobster masterpiece.

Related
This Is Not a Drill: Disneyland Has Deep-Fried Elote, and It Looks Magnificent

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FoodLobsterMexicanFood
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Fast and Easy
19 Chicken and Avocado Recipes So Effing Good You'll Just Lose It
by Alessandra Foresto
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Maine Lobster Facts
Summer
How Much American Lobster Knowledge Can You Shell Out?
by Lisette Mejia
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Where to Get Micheladas at Disneyland
Disney
Our Prayers Have Been Answered: You Can Get Micheladas at Disneyland
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds