Cheesy Lobster Elote Will Make You Say, "Get in My Belly!"

Listen up, elote-lovers: lobster elote is here and you have to try it, ASAP. A fun twist on traditional elote recipes, the lobster version is made with fresh Maine lobster sliced in half and deep fried with seasoning. The lobster is then placed on top of french fries and topped with grilled corn, garlic aioli, and monterey jack cheese before broiling with gooey results.

The drool-worthy creation can be found at Dos Chinos restaurant, located in Santa Ana, CA, which serves an entire menu of Latin and Asian-fusion cuisine. Read on to see more photos of the cheesy lobster masterpiece.