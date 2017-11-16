 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
21 Funny Memes You'll Understand If You Grew Up With Latino Parents
Holiday Food
Your Noche Buena Menu Is Set: These 16 Recipes Are What You're Making
Jennifer Lopez
8 J Lo Bikini Snaps That Are So Hot, You'll Go Running For the AC
Dinner
25+ 1-Pot Mexican Casseroles That'll Save You Time and Leave You Full
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 Funny Memes You'll Understand If You Grew Up With Latino Parents

As a child, you probably can't even count the number of times you rolled your eyes at your parents' strict rules or ridiculous sayings. But as an adult, you can probably agree that they shaped your childhood and who you are as an adult, right? For a dose of nostalgia, gather your Latinx buddies to read these funny memes that are sure to make you laugh until your belly hurts.

Related
20 Memes You Won't Understand If You Don't Have a Latina Mom
21 Funny Memes You'll Understand If You Grew Up With Latino Parents
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina LivingFamily RelationshipsMemesHumorFamily
Humor
These Funny Stranger Things Tweets Will Turn That Frown Upside Down
by Ryan Roschke
Dwayne Johnson's Tweet About Not Being the Sexiest Man Alive
Celebrity Twitter
Dwayne Johnson Has a Theory About Why Blake Shelton Was Named Sexiest Man Alive
by Monica Sisavat
What Is Reindeer in Here?
Humor
Parents Who Hate Elf on the Shelf Will Appreciate This Vicious Takedown Courtesy of Reindeer in Here
by Alessia Santoro
Period Memes
Humor
If Your Period Is the F*cking Worst, at Least These Memes Will Make You Feel Better
by Jenny Sugar
First Child vs. Second as Told by GIFs
Humor
The Differences Between Your First Child and Second Child as Told by GIFs
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds