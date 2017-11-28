This Is the Only New Year's Makeup Tutorial You'll Want and Need

New Year's Eve is all about bidding adieu to the past year, starting fresh — oh, and wearing lots of glittery makeup.

If you're not sure where to start as far as NYE beauty is concerned, look no further than the elegant tutorial NYX Face Awards' 2016 beauty vlogger of the year, Laura Sanchez, created exclusively for POPSUGAR readers, above. Featuring a trendy cut crease and layers upon layers of shimmery eye shadow, this look is all about making your eyes pop (yes, have false eyelashes handy!) while keeping the skin lightly contoured with just a swipe of coral on the lips.

Don't worry, it's easier than you think! Press play above to follow along as Laura walks you through it step by step. Then, discover even more Latina beauty bloggers you should be following.