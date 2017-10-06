Watch Nicole Guerriero Transform Herself Into the Ultimate Galaxy Princess For Halloween

Nicole Guerriero's Sparkly Alien Halloween Makeup Tutorial
Glitter fans, you are not ready for Nicole Guerriero's latest Halloween tutorial. She's calling it a "Jewel Encrusted Extraterrestrial" look, but for the sparkle-obsessed, it's basically a dream come true.
Using a bald cap — for the very first time, no less — and purple makeup as a base, Nicole layered two different sizes of holographic glitter and adhesive jewels on top to create that blinding, galaxy-inspired effect. Talk about best costume! Press play above to watch her morph into a sparkly alien right before your eyes. Better yet, follow along to do the same for your Halloween party. Then, admire Nicole's sweeter look: The Candy Killer.