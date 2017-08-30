 Skip Nav
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Sweetest Pictures Together

Penélope Cruz and her husband, Javier Bardem, have been together for almost a decade, and even though they tend to stay hidden, we are in love with them. The two Spaniards started dating in 2007 after starring in Vicky Cristina Barcelona together. Besides starring in the Woody Allen-directed film, Penélope and Javier worked together in Jamón, Jamón, The Counselor, and their most recent, Loving Pablo, which is set to debut in September. The couple tied the knot in July 2010 and welcomed a son, Leo, a year later and a daughter, Luna, in 2013.

"She has what I call the loving blood. Passion for everything," Javier sweetly told GQ about his wife in May. "That's what I find attractive. There is beauty and there is being sexy. Penelope has both."

Bask in all of their glory and prepare to drool (just a bit) at how sexy of a couple they are by looking at their best red carpet moments.

