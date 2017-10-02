We Didn't Know a VapoRub Pin Existed — Now We Need It and You Do, Too

If you're looking to add a little extra pizzazz to your favorite denim jacket or backpack — you know, to keep those Frida Kahlo and Selena pins company — you need this "Sana Sana" VapoRub pin in your collection.

The company behind this perfect creation, The Pinskis, describes itself as a "DJ and a Chola on a mission to share the best pins," according to their Instagram bio. The duo have nine different pins of their own for sale on their website, and each of them will speak to a different part of your soul. We love the "Sana Sana" pin, but the triple A battery one that reads "Ponte las Pilas" is a close second favorite.

When The Pinskis aren't posting their own pins on Instagram, the two are getting the word out on other cool brands, like Little Tornado Pins and Pinscript. Shop the rest of their creations here.