What Your Jean Jacket Needs Is 1 of These Selena Pins
The Sweetest Passion Fruit Recipes That Taste Like Summer
We're Not Exaggerating When We Say Disney's Spicy Mango Dessert Speaks to Our Soul
The Heartwarming Story of How a Mexican Janitor Invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos
What Your Jean Jacket Needs Is 1 of These Selena Pins

Pins are all of the craze and so is Selena (always!), so why not combine both of your favorite things? Use one or all of the 13 pins ahead to decorate a backpack, a jean jacket, and everything in between. Some feature Selena in her famous purple jumpsuit, some use the famous "Anything for Selenas" quote, and other show off the late Tejana singer's love for pizza. Get ready to be in Selena-pin heaven and keep reading.

