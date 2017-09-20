The Easy Trick Queen Letizia Used to Look Taller Is Genius

Queen Letizia of Spain is using our favorite underrated fashion trick. The Spanish royal visited the San Matias' School Centre in the Canary Islands, and while we want to spend time talking about how cute it was that she spent time hanging out with young students there, we won't allow ourselves to be distracted. This is all about that amazing black and white dress the queen wore.

The Hugo Boss stretch dress Queen Letizia chose (which retails for $395) features black and white stripes with an elastic waistband and an ombré effect that goes from white to black. So what's the trick behind the simple look? Letizia used vertical stripes to make her already lean and long silhouette look even taller by creating an optical illusion. If you wouldn't mind looking statuesque like the queen, we have a few shopping options that'll help you copy her style.

