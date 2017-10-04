11 Creative Recipes That Use Your Favorite Spice: Tajín

From my experience, a fruity or savory snack had in Mexico is totally incomplete without at least a tiny sprinkle of Tajín — though I prefer a generous serving. The chili-lime seasoning you and I have known and loved forever is gaining more popularity across the US (among non-Mexican Latinx like me and even non-Latinx) with Trader Joe's releasing a copycat version of their own. My Mexican fiancé and I prefer to keep a bottle of the original in our pantry at all times, of course!

If you're looking to embrace the seasoning for the first time, or are looking for new ways to enjoy your favorite, we've rounded up a variety of recipes that use Tajín to make everything from simple, crunchy jicama sticks to a classic mangonada drink, so much better.

