In a 1993 Interview, Selena Revealed the 1 Person Who Inspired Her Music

Before Selena took the stage for her iconic concert at the Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, TX, on Feb. 7, 1993, she spoke to local Channel 10 about her biggest musical influences. You might be expecting her to name an international star or Tejano icon, but her answer will actually melt your heart and break it into a million pieces all at once.

"I would say my father," she told Channel 10. "My father used to have a band way back when, and I guess it's where we got the musical talent from." Aww, Selena!

Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father, was part of the band Los Dinos in the early 1960s. After they disbanded in 1974, Abraham kept the name and formed a new group, Selena y Los Dinos in 1980 when Selena was just 9 years old. Of course, you already know, the band went on to win a Grammy Award for the recording of this exact concert in Corpus Christi, which was released as a live album called Selena Live!. Watch the sweet interview above, and see what else Selena had to say about her rise to fame.
